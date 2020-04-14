All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4140 Victoria Ave

4140 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4140 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90008
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651

Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets. No stove or fridge in pictures, but can be added at no cost, if needed. Huge living room with wood-burning fireplace. Also has formal dining room and a breakfast nook. New wood laminate flooring throughout. Central heat. No AC. Comes with 1-Car garage, balcony and shared laundry room. No Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250651
Property Id 250651

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5664097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Victoria Ave have any available units?
4140 Victoria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4140 Victoria Ave have?
Some of 4140 Victoria Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Victoria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Victoria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 4140 Victoria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Victoria Ave offers parking.
Does 4140 Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Victoria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 4140 Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 4140 Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Victoria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Victoria Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4140 Victoria Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

