4140 Victoria Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651



Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets. No stove or fridge in pictures, but can be added at no cost, if needed. Huge living room with wood-burning fireplace. Also has formal dining room and a breakfast nook. New wood laminate flooring throughout. Central heat. No AC. Comes with 1-Car garage, balcony and shared laundry room. No Pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250651

Property Id 250651



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5664097)