Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Super Cute View Park 3 Bed 2 Bath Beautifully maintained home for the right candidate. This home features Hardwood floors, Large Living room with Fireplace. Formal Dining Room with French doors that lead out to a private patio and tiered hillside garden Plantation shutters and crown molding. Separate Laundry room off the kitchen with with separate entrance to 2 car garage. Landlord will allow small to medium size dogs. No cats.