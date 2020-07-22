7846 Lilac Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Your own mountain retreat awaits! This idyllic location has the feel of living "off the grid" yet is Uber-friendly and has quick access to the 118 freeway for an easy commute into Los Angeles. Perfect for family or professional who values living amongst nature: enjoy views from the rooftop deck, unwind on the covered front patio, dine under the stars in the backyard, or sneak away to the private sitting area surrounded by boulders. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, two car attached garage, roof top patio, much more than just a rental.