7846 Lilac Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

7846 Lilac Lane

7846 Lilac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7846 Lilac Lane, Ventura County, CA 93063

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Your own mountain retreat awaits! This idyllic location has the feel of living "off the grid" yet is Uber-friendly and has quick access to the 118 freeway for an easy commute into Los Angeles. Perfect for family or professional who values living amongst nature: enjoy views from the rooftop deck, unwind on the covered front patio, dine under the stars in the backyard, or sneak away to the private sitting area surrounded by boulders. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, two car attached garage, roof top patio, much more than just a rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7846 Lilac Lane have any available units?
7846 Lilac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 7846 Lilac Lane have?
Some of 7846 Lilac Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7846 Lilac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7846 Lilac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 Lilac Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7846 Lilac Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 7846 Lilac Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7846 Lilac Lane offers parking.
Does 7846 Lilac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7846 Lilac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 Lilac Lane have a pool?
No, 7846 Lilac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7846 Lilac Lane have accessible units?
No, 7846 Lilac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 Lilac Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7846 Lilac Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7846 Lilac Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7846 Lilac Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
