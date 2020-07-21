735 Camino Dos Rios

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available August, 2019! This gorgeous single story pool home is settled at the end of a long, circular driveway in Lynn Ranch. The sprawling Ranch style home is a first time rental and it truly is a rare rental opportunity, boasting custom upgrades and features throughout! Some upgrades include: wood floors, professionally landscaped front and backyard, newly plastered pool and spa, custom fixtures, Nest thermostat, newer HVAC system, some new appliances, and more! Upon entry you will notice the spacious family room, offering a patio door opening to the backyard and a gorgeous custom fireplace mantle. The cook’s kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, newer cabinetry, a brand new induction cooktop, provided fridge, eating area, and custom built-ins. The huge master suite has a patio door opening to the backyard, a walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom. The other two bedrooms share the upgraded hall bathroom.There is also a spacious sunroom off of the dining room that opens to the fabulous backyard. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream! It features brand new concrete and pool deck area, newly plastered pool and spa, drought resistant landscaping, and a huge side yard. Behind the gate, there is an additional area of the backyard with fruit trees and raised beds for a produce garden. There is a laundry room with provided, newer washer/ dryer. There is a detached 2 car garage. This is a non-smoking property. Submit for pets, no large dog or puppies.