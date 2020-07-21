All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

735 Camino Dos Rios

735 Camino Dos Rios · No Longer Available
Location

735 Camino Dos Rios, Ventura County, CA 91360
Lynn Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available August, 2019! This gorgeous single story pool home is settled at the end of a long, circular driveway in Lynn Ranch. The sprawling Ranch style home is a first time rental and it truly is a rare rental opportunity, boasting custom upgrades and features throughout! Some upgrades include: wood floors, professionally landscaped front and backyard, newly plastered pool and spa, custom fixtures, Nest thermostat, newer HVAC system, some new appliances, and more! Upon entry you will notice the spacious family room, offering a patio door opening to the backyard and a gorgeous custom fireplace mantle. The cook’s kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, newer cabinetry, a brand new induction cooktop, provided fridge, eating area, and custom built-ins. The huge master suite has a patio door opening to the backyard, a walk-in closet, and an updated bathroom. The other two bedrooms share the upgraded hall bathroom.There is also a spacious sunroom off of the dining room that opens to the fabulous backyard. The backyard is an entertainer’s dream! It features brand new concrete and pool deck area, newly plastered pool and spa, drought resistant landscaping, and a huge side yard. Behind the gate, there is an additional area of the backyard with fruit trees and raised beds for a produce garden. There is a laundry room with provided, newer washer/ dryer. There is a detached 2 car garage. This is a non-smoking property. Submit for pets, no large dog or puppies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Camino Dos Rios have any available units?
735 Camino Dos Rios doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 735 Camino Dos Rios have?
Some of 735 Camino Dos Rios's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 Camino Dos Rios currently offering any rent specials?
735 Camino Dos Rios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Camino Dos Rios pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 Camino Dos Rios is pet friendly.
Does 735 Camino Dos Rios offer parking?
Yes, 735 Camino Dos Rios offers parking.
Does 735 Camino Dos Rios have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 Camino Dos Rios offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Camino Dos Rios have a pool?
Yes, 735 Camino Dos Rios has a pool.
Does 735 Camino Dos Rios have accessible units?
No, 735 Camino Dos Rios does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Camino Dos Rios have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Camino Dos Rios does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Camino Dos Rios have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 735 Camino Dos Rios has units with air conditioning.
