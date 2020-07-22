All apartments in Ventura County
Ventura County, CA
1365 Foothill Road
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1365 Foothill Road

1365 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Foothill Road, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
range
El Mirador - A Spectacular Large Spanish home with Great Views and Pool! - With breathtaking views of the Ojai Valley and the National Forest, this gorgeous property is nestled in the hills of the prestigious Foothill area. Designed with Southern California Style, with its white stucco, heavily tiled roofs, wrought iron details, tile fountains, and accents have endured through decades. Includes guest quarters attached to the house with a separate entrance. A perfect blend of indoor/outdoor living includes a large balcony off the master bedroom with fantastic sweeping views. Perched perfectly on over 3 acres, this completely private estate is truly a part of Ojai's history.

(RLNE5636515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Foothill Road have any available units?
1365 Foothill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 1365 Foothill Road have?
Some of 1365 Foothill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Foothill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Foothill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Foothill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Foothill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 1365 Foothill Road offer parking?
No, 1365 Foothill Road does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Foothill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Foothill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Foothill Road have a pool?
Yes, 1365 Foothill Road has a pool.
Does 1365 Foothill Road have accessible units?
No, 1365 Foothill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Foothill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Foothill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Foothill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Foothill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
