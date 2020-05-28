Sundance at Vallejo Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport guest parking hot tub

All the comforts of home and all the beauty of an apartment home are waiting for you at Sundance Apartments at Vallejo Ranch. This carefully planned community offers a quiet, private setting with dramatic panoramic views. Surrounded by beautiful, mature landscaping, every Sundance Apartment is as attractive as it is spacious. In addition to everything there is to do at Sundance, you'll enjoy some of the area's most exciting recreational facilities, including Six Flags Marine World Africa USA and Blue Rock Springs Park and Golf Course. San Francisco, Napa Valley, and the East Bay are also easily accessible, while an array of shopping and other convenient services are well within walking distance of your new home. Relax, enjoy, and let us help you feel right at home.