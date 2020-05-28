All apartments in Vallejo
Home
/
Vallejo, CA
/
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

Sundance at Vallejo Ranch

60 Rotary Way · (707) 229-0928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA 94591

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Highland Ranch-1

$1,573

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

2 Bedrooms

The South Fork-1

$1,842

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

The Ponderosa-1

$1,721

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 867 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sundance at Vallejo Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
guest parking
hot tub
All the comforts of home and all the beauty of an apartment home are waiting for you at Sundance Apartments at Vallejo Ranch. This carefully planned community offers a quiet, private setting with dramatic panoramic views. Surrounded by beautiful, mature landscaping, every Sundance Apartment is as attractive as it is spacious. In addition to everything there is to do at Sundance, you'll enjoy some of the area's most exciting recreational facilities, including Six Flags Marine World Africa USA and Blue Rock Springs Park and Golf Course. San Francisco, Napa Valley, and the East Bay are also easily accessible, while an array of shopping and other convenient services are well within walking distance of your new home. Relax, enjoy, and let us help you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $400 1 bed, $500 2 bed, increased based on rental and credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 | $400
fee: $25
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs and under, Breed restrictions
Parking Details: One covered space per unit, no cost.
Storage Details: additional storage units 30.00 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have any available units?
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,573 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,842. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have?
Some of Sundance at Vallejo Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sundance at Vallejo Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sundance at Vallejo Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch offers parking.
Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch has a pool.
Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have accessible units?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch has accessible units.
Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Sundance at Vallejo Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sundance at Vallejo Ranch has units with air conditioning.
