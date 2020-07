Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Sterling Village Apartment Homes, the newest and most sought out address in Vallejo, California. Enjoy all the wonderful lifestyle advantages this superior location has to offer! Sterling Village Apartment Homes offers one, two, and three bedroom homes with a wide variety of luxury features. Your comfort is always our first priority and it shows with full size washers and dryers in every home, private garages, gorgeous granite - like counter tops, and black on black appliances. Our upscale amenities create an unrivaled lifestyle. Call today and reserve your new lifestyle at Sterling Village Apartment Homes.