Vallejo, CA
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove

36 Shoal Drive East · (707) 552-4577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Shoal Drive East, Vallejo, CA 94591
Glen Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room. The property is supplied with a stove, dishwasher & microwave. It has a tiled fireplace in the living room. Large laundry room inside with lots of storage space. There is a community pool & also a walking trail that you can see the beautiful views of the Carquinez straights.

Nearby amenities include a Marina, Tennis Courts, Walking trails, elementary school & shopping center.

APPLYING PROCESS:

Due to COVID-19, we are only showing units to approved applicants. Should you be interested, please do the following:

1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet them.
2. Drive by the property location.
3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please call the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 business days.

REQUIREMENTS:
* Good rental references
* No evictions
* Gross income 3.5 x monthly rent ($8,400)
* Good to fair credit
* 6 month's with current employer

(RLNE4578479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have any available units?
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have?
Some of 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove currently offering any rent specials?
36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove pet-friendly?
No, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove offer parking?
Yes, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove does offer parking.
Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have a pool?
Yes, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove has a pool.
Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have accessible units?
No, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
