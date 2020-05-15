36 Shoal Dr East Glen Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

3 bed 2.5 bath Glen Cove Townhouse Avail Now! - This beautiful townhouse is located in Glen Cove in a quiet area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & 2 car garage. Bonus area upstairs perfect for office or media room. The property is supplied with a stove, dishwasher & microwave. It has a tiled fireplace in the living room. Large laundry room inside with lots of storage space. There is a community pool & also a walking trail that you can see the beautiful views of the Carquinez straights.



Nearby amenities include a Marina, Tennis Courts, Walking trails, elementary school & shopping center.



APPLYING PROCESS:



Due to COVID-19, we are only showing units to approved applicants. Should you be interested, please do the following:



1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet them.

2. Drive by the property location.

3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please call the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 business days.



REQUIREMENTS:

* Good rental references

* No evictions

* Gross income 3.5 x monthly rent ($8,400)

* Good to fair credit

* 6 month's with current employer



