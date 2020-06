Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious home in Glen Cove features three large bedrooms and a very large master suite with dual sinks and a large walk in closet. Half bath downstairs with laundry hookups. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space for extra storage. The large backyard with no rear neighbors is perfect to play, entertain or relax. Two car garage and large driveway provides off street parking. Only .6 miles to the Glen Cove Parkway shopping plaza and only .7 miles to 1-780.



(RLNE5695509)