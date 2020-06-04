15944 Doublegrove St

Amenities
House for Rent - Property Id: 235306
Nice and comfortable house borderline to West Covina, near all shopping malls, convenient location, 3 beds, 1 bath, 2 car garage with 1000 sq.ft garage and extra 2 car parkings, 1500 living sq.ft., washer ready hook up, furnished oven stove GE brand, dryer Maytag, one month deposit, free utilities* ask for info, Call (562) 382-7679 for show Call only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235306
Property Id 235306
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5761328)