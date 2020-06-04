All apartments in Valinda
15944 Doublegrove St

15944 Doublegrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

15944 Doublegrove Street, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for Rent - Property Id: 235306

Nice and comfortable house borderline to West Covina, near all shopping malls, convenient location, 3 beds, 1 bath, 2 car garage with 1000 sq.ft garage and extra 2 car parkings, 1500 living sq.ft., washer ready hook up, furnished oven stove GE brand, dryer Maytag, one month deposit, free utilities* ask for info, Call (562) 382-7679 for show Call only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235306
Property Id 235306

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5761328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15944 Doublegrove St have any available units?
15944 Doublegrove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valinda, CA.
What amenities does 15944 Doublegrove St have?
Some of 15944 Doublegrove St's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15944 Doublegrove St currently offering any rent specials?
15944 Doublegrove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15944 Doublegrove St pet-friendly?
No, 15944 Doublegrove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valinda.
Does 15944 Doublegrove St offer parking?
Yes, 15944 Doublegrove St offers parking.
Does 15944 Doublegrove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15944 Doublegrove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15944 Doublegrove St have a pool?
No, 15944 Doublegrove St does not have a pool.
Does 15944 Doublegrove St have accessible units?
No, 15944 Doublegrove St does not have accessible units.
Does 15944 Doublegrove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15944 Doublegrove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15944 Doublegrove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15944 Doublegrove St does not have units with air conditioning.

