111 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA with gym
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 127
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 38
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 41
1 of 38
Union City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.
Union City is located at the crossroads of several major destinations in northern California. San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont, Redwood City and the Central Valley are all within easy driving distance. With the BART line, even driving is optional, as public transit covers the majority of the area for easy access without having to deal with traffic. The location is outstanding, resting peacefully along the southeastern shore of the San Francisco Bay, which provides stunning views of the setting sun every evening.
Having trouble with Craigslist Union City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Union City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.