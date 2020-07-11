22 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA with parking
Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)
Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Twentynine Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.