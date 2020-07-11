22 Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6675 National Park Drive - C
6675 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! Fully Furnished!! 20 New Units on National Park Includes water, trash, and gas. The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6672 Rose Ellen Ave
6672 Rose Ellen Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
866 sqft
Newly remodeled.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
73942 Gorgonio Dr
73942 Gorgonio Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - A beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home. Gas stove, refrigerator, carport, carpet and ceramic tile. Swamp cooling, washer and dryer hookups. fenced yard. No Pets Please. *Minimum 6 month lease required. Disclosure.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6103 Chia
6103 Chia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Newly remodeled. New kitchen, new appliances, new tile, new paint in 2017. House has large living room area, dining room, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central A/C and heating, fenced in back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6306 Athol Ave New - A
6306 Athol Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$800
816 sqft
2B1B Month to month $900, 6mo to 1 yr lease $800 Apt. centrally located in Twentynine Palms. This property is a short drive away from Joshua Tree National Park and the Military Base. Pet Friendly! Has a fenced in back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6364 Smoketree Avenue
6364 Smoke Tree Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2212 sqft
Spacious 3BD 1BA apartment. Apartment faces east to west, no direct sunlight through windows. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Master bedroom has separate entry. Shared, fenced front yard. Parking available.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6628 National Park Drive - D
6628 National Park Dr, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
900 sqft
Suitcase Ready! 20 New Units on National Park. This unit is fully furnished. Move in with just a suitcase! Month to month, 6mo. & 1yr. leases excepted. Water, trash, and gas included in rent. Tenant only pays for electric.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6061 Bagley Avenue - 1
6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Suitcase Ready! All Utilities + Wifi Included! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6673 Oasis Ave
6673 Oasis Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1012 sqft
Quaint 3B1B newly upgraded, A/C cooling, gas wall heater, refrigerator, stove, washer/gas dryer hookups, ceiling fans, tile in kitchen, living room, laminate flooring bedrooms, carport, fenced yard, pet friendly, trash included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
6364-6366 Smoketree Ave - 6366
6364 Smoketree Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment that features spacious rooms throughout. This apartment faces east to west meaning there typically is no direct sunlight on the windows. The Kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and stove.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.
73939 Desert Dunes Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1552 sqft
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7504 Persia
7504 Persia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
897 sqft
7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5664 Morongo Road
5664 Morongo Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1143 sqft
5664 Morongo Road Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Rustic Home in 29 Palms - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a rustic feel and great landscaping! Amenities: Fridge, range, dishwasher, gas wall heater, swamp cooler, fenced back yard, and a 2 car attached

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.

1 of 2

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7737 North Star
7737 North Star Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
7737 North Star Available 04/20/20 7737 North Star: With Spectacular Views - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on large lot with spectacular views.

1 of 30

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
6639 National Park Drive
6639 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
20 New Units on National Park includes Utilities The architectural style is Western Adobe. Raised 9' ceilings. This spacious one-bedroom home has a large living room and a bonus room. The large bedroom will accommodate a king size bed.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7491 Sahara Avenue
7491 Sahara Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1247 sqft
Gorgeous move-in ready home! Ideally located in the great Handson Area of 29 Palms, California w/ valley views! This home boasts 3 beds, & 2 baths & is in pristine condition.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
74016 Maricopa Drive
74016 Maricopa Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
2B1B Duplex Month to month rental. Refrigerator and stove included. Living room and bedrooms carpeted. Linen cabinets in hall area. Roomy bathroom with a tub/shower. Swamp cooler and wall heater. Covered patio with nice size shared fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Twentynine Palms

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
71210 Indian Trail
71210 Indian Trail, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Has a carport, washer and dryer hookups, pets are allowed with a deposit, and a garage. (RLNE2493579)
Results within 5 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
65675 Sullivan Rd
65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
$4,000
4701 sqft
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached.
Results within 10 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
City Guide for Twentynine Palms, CA

Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)

Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Twentynine Palms, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Twentynine Palms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

