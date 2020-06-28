Rent Calculator
16633 S sonora st Street E
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
16633 S sonora st Street E
16633 Sonora St
No Longer Available
Location
16633 Sonora St, Tustin, CA 92782
Amenities
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Irvine school district. 5 mints to Culver Plaza, Jamboree Plaza and Tustin District (including Costco, Lows, AMC theatre and so on)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 500 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have any available units?
16633 S sonora st Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tustin, CA
.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tustin Rent Report
.
Is 16633 S sonora st Street E currently offering any rent specials?
16633 S sonora st Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 S sonora st Street E pet-friendly?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tustin
.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E offer parking?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not offer parking.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have a pool?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have a pool.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have accessible units?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
