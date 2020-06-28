All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 16633 S sonora st Street E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
16633 S sonora st Street E
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

16633 S sonora st Street E

16633 Sonora St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

16633 Sonora St, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Irvine school district. 5 mints to Culver Plaza, Jamboree Plaza and Tustin District (including Costco, Lows, AMC theatre and so on)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 500 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have any available units?
16633 S sonora st Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 16633 S sonora st Street E currently offering any rent specials?
16633 S sonora st Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 S sonora st Street E pet-friendly?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E offer parking?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not offer parking.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have a pool?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have a pool.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have accessible units?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16633 S sonora st Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 16633 S sonora st Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles