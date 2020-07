Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Upper Unit 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Condo Located in Villa Vallerto Community. New Paint, New Carpet in the bedrooms. High ceiling in living, dining area. Both Bedrooms have balconies. Large front deck. Assigned carport with storage area just below the unit. Close to laundry room. Close to freeways, schools & shopping. Close to the Market Place.