Turlock, CA
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1940 AVE N HIGHLAND

1940 West Avenue South · (818) 422-6468
Location

1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great location in Hollywood! Lowest priced 2ba/2ba rental in the area. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums! This unit is situated in one of the best locations of the complex, offers great amenities, close to Hollywood and Highland, Hollywood Bowl, and all of the entertaining nightlife and restaurants Hollywood has to offer. The unit boasts a galley style kitchen with a large dining area; fireplace in the living room; in unit Washer/Dryer; large walk in coat closet; secure gated parking area with two assigned covered parking spaces & storage, easy in & out access to the unit; visitor's parking, Pool & Jacuzzi; two bbq grills; fitness room, and more. Water and trash included. Second driveway entrance to the property from Las Palmas, to avoid traffic. This offering is a must see! Please call with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have any available units?
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have?
Some of 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND currently offering any rent specials?
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND pet-friendly?
No, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND offer parking?
Yes, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND does offer parking.
Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have a pool?
Yes, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND has a pool.
Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have accessible units?
No, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND does not have units with air conditioning.
