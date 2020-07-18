All apartments in Turlock
1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA

1557 West Avenue South · (310) 428-5164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1557 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA 95380

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming first floor unit located in a small quiet building. This beautifully landscaped property features two bedrooms with great closets, spacious living room with beam ceilings. Beautiful picturesque front window, wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout, and central air conditioning. Formal dining room leading into a bright kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and a cozy breakfast nook. Also includes stove, dishwasher, and new flooring. Private 2 car garage, laundry room on premises. Must see, easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have any available units?
1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have?
Some of 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA currently offering any rent specials?
1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA pet-friendly?
No, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Turlock.
Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA offer parking?
Yes, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA offers parking.
Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have a pool?
No, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA does not have a pool.
Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have accessible units?
No, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA has units with air conditioning.
