1557 AVE S SIERRA BONITA

Welcome to this charming first floor unit located in a small quiet building. This beautifully landscaped property features two bedrooms with great closets, spacious living room with beam ceilings. Beautiful picturesque front window, wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout, and central air conditioning. Formal dining room leading into a bright kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and a cozy breakfast nook. Also includes stove, dishwasher, and new flooring. Private 2 car garage, laundry room on premises. Must see, easy to show