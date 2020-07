Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage smoke-free community

Welcome to Lyford Apartments! Located with a view of the bay, we are just a mile from the town ferry and close to bus lines for quick commutes. Or you can walk downtown to the Boardwalk Shopping Center and pick up groceries at the Woodlands Market or stroll through the multitude of local boutiques and eateries. And of course, San Francisco is just a ferry ride or a scenic drive away if you're itching for something a bit more fast-paced. Choose from our spacious one bedroom floorplan or a larger two bedroom townhouse designed with the comfort you want. With close access to the Tiburon Uplands Nature Preserve and within view of historic Angel Island, you can find plenty of opportunities for adventure at Lyford Apartments in Tiburon.