33250 Laura Drive

Amenities
LONG term 12 month lease only - Recently remodeled unit located in Tri Palm Estates and Country Club. Quiet interior location, two bedroom, one bath mobile home with small office and sep. laundry areas in home. Really a cute and super CLEAN home - very meticulous owners! Close to Monterey exit and Palm Desert shopping areas. Tri-County residents/tenants can enjoy all the community benefits like pickleball, pool, social, clubhouse, golf etc...and ALL included in the lease amount. What a deal! One year min. lease also includes gardener, internet,cable, gas, and water. Tenant only responsible for Elec.