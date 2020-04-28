33250 Laura Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

LONG term 12 month lease only - Recently remodeled unit located in Tri Palm Estates and Country Club. Quiet interior location, two bedroom, one bath mobile home with small office and sep. laundry areas in home. Really a cute and super CLEAN home - very meticulous owners! Close to Monterey exit and Palm Desert shopping areas. Tri-County residents/tenants can enjoy all the community benefits like pickleball, pool, social, clubhouse, golf etc...and ALL included in the lease amount. What a deal! One year min. lease also includes gardener, internet,cable, gas, and water. Tenant only responsible for Elec.