Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:06 AM

33250 Laura Drive

33250 Laura Drive · (760) 567-2211
Location

33250 Laura Drive, Thousand Palms, CA 92276
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
LONG term 12 month lease only - Recently remodeled unit located in Tri Palm Estates and Country Club. Quiet interior location, two bedroom, one bath mobile home with small office and sep. laundry areas in home. Really a cute and super CLEAN home - very meticulous owners! Close to Monterey exit and Palm Desert shopping areas. Tri-County residents/tenants can enjoy all the community benefits like pickleball, pool, social, clubhouse, golf etc...and ALL included in the lease amount. What a deal! One year min. lease also includes gardener, internet,cable, gas, and water. Tenant only responsible for Elec.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33250 Laura Drive have any available units?
33250 Laura Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33250 Laura Drive have?
Some of 33250 Laura Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33250 Laura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33250 Laura Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33250 Laura Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33250 Laura Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Palms.
Does 33250 Laura Drive offer parking?
No, 33250 Laura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33250 Laura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33250 Laura Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33250 Laura Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33250 Laura Drive has a pool.
Does 33250 Laura Drive have accessible units?
No, 33250 Laura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33250 Laura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33250 Laura Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 33250 Laura Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33250 Laura Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
