5718 Noel Drive

Amenities

new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is located on a cul-de-sac street, quiet and private. Built with great materials, beautiful floors, modern kitchen, elegant wainscotting and moldings, stylish ceiling lights, one bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom, three more spacious bedrooms upstairs. Large and attached two-car garage.