Temple City, CA
5718 Noel Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5718 Noel Drive

5718 Noel Drive · (626) 318-2113
Location

5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is located on a cul-de-sac street, quiet and private. Built with great materials, beautiful floors, modern kitchen, elegant wainscotting and moldings, stylish ceiling lights, one bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom, three more spacious bedrooms upstairs. Large and attached two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Noel Drive have any available units?
5718 Noel Drive has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5718 Noel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Noel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Noel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Noel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5718 Noel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Noel Drive does offer parking.
Does 5718 Noel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Noel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Noel Drive have a pool?
No, 5718 Noel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Noel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5718 Noel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Noel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Noel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Noel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Noel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
