Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry sauna

735 Bay Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous M.V. Home. A gardener's delight! Many fruit trees, vegetable beds, & herbs! -FOUNDATION- - A Truly Unique, custom designed Mill Valley home! Bask in the peaceful, Zen like feel of this special 3bd+/3ba estate. A must see! Enjoy the many fruit trees, berries and herbs growing throughout the back terraced yard, or grow your own! The gated entry winds you down the driveway past the beautifully landscaped grounds. Upon entry to the home, views of the hills and trees abound, framed by walls of windows. Living rm enjoys a gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. Dining area has a unique circular wood beamed ceiling and the chefs kitchen with eat at island is open to the dining area with a step up den, perfect spot to chill and enjoy your favorite beverage before dinner. Also on this level you'll find a full guest bath with tiled floors w/ colored tile inlays. Bamboo flooring throughout, and a built in work station Separately controlled thermostats, Central Heat, ( No A/C)



Lower level is a good sized bonus room with separate entry, could be a 4th bedroom, a full guest bathroom with walk in closet, full bath w/wide soaking tub/shower combo, single vanity sink with cabinets below, colored tile inlay floors, built in shelves for books, pictures, etc, and a Bay window facing the lovely backyard. At the end of the hallway is a spacious guest bedroom with Bay windows, facing the backyard. On opposite side of bonus room is an extra large laundry room with access to a spacious office, includes built in shelving, a wrap desk, and entry to the adjoining sun porch.



Basement level is a good sized workout area w/dry sauna and storage room with access to the garden and terraced backyard, offering various fruit trees, 3 different apple trees, pear, persimmon, orange, fig, etc. plus many vegetables, berries and herbs throughout!



Short drive to the Good Earth, hiking trails, Muir Beach! (Professional photos and video to come)



PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.) Owner may consider a dog but requests no cats.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:

The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.



If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.



In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/Q-yuZvdSGK8



-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.



Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .



Thanks for being a savvy consumer!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5810991)