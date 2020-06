Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one or two families looking to get away from it all. Beautiful Views of the Pacific Ocean; Large Open Concept Layout; Spa/Hot Tub; Gourmet Kitchen - Fully Equipped!; Lower Level Family Suite w/Kitchenette; Balconies and Patios w/Views!