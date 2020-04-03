All apartments in Summerland
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:26 PM

2525 Banner Ave

2525 Banner Avenue · (805) 698-8413
Location

2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA 93108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation. Come relax in this clean, modern space that is sure to delight! Recently remodeled with refreshing touches and all the comforts of home, the Sky Bungalow is a prime retreat for some R&R near the ocean. This 640 sq. foot condo offers a bright and breezy design, air conditioning, and premium custom furnishings. The bedroom is complete with a king-sized bed, desk, and plenty of closet space. The kitchen is a fully equipped European-style kitchen. The breathtaking views can be enjoyed from inside or outside too, on the 2 private balconies that accompany the Sky Bungalow. The Sky Bungalow is one of three units on the Lazy Hummingbird property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Banner Ave have any available units?
2525 Banner Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2525 Banner Ave have?
Some of 2525 Banner Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Banner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Banner Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Banner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Banner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerland.
Does 2525 Banner Ave offer parking?
No, 2525 Banner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Banner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Banner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Banner Ave have a pool?
No, 2525 Banner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Banner Ave have accessible units?
No, 2525 Banner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Banner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Banner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Banner Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2525 Banner Ave has units with air conditioning.
