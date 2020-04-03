2525 Banner Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation. Come relax in this clean, modern space that is sure to delight! Recently remodeled with refreshing touches and all the comforts of home, the Sky Bungalow is a prime retreat for some R&R near the ocean. This 640 sq. foot condo offers a bright and breezy design, air conditioning, and premium custom furnishings. The bedroom is complete with a king-sized bed, desk, and plenty of closet space. The kitchen is a fully equipped European-style kitchen. The breathtaking views can be enjoyed from inside or outside too, on the 2 private balconies that accompany the Sky Bungalow. The Sky Bungalow is one of three units on the Lazy Hummingbird property.