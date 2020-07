Amenities

743 LOTZ WAY, SUISUN CITY - LOVELY 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home by the Marina in Suisun City. Formal living and dining rooms. Fireplace in the living room. Beautiful bamboo flooring and neutral carpeting throughout. Bright kitchen with tile flooring and abundant cabinetry. Refrigerator, and washing machine available for tenant use. Detached two car garage. One small dog is negotiable with pet deposit. Tenant pays a solar fee of $37 to Solar City. Close to the shopping, schools and freeway access. Please call Hong of Kappel & Kappel Property Management to schedule an apt. to view at (707) 429-2994.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3420364)