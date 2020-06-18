All apartments in Suisun City
513 Marina Boulevard
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:22 PM

513 Marina Boulevard

513 Marina Boulevard · (844) 874-2669
Location

513 Marina Boulevard, Suisun City, CA 94585

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 513 Marina Blvd Suisun City CA · Avail. now

$2,749

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Spacious Home in Suisun City
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirem

(RLNE5733302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Marina Boulevard have any available units?
513 Marina Boulevard has a unit available for $2,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Marina Boulevard have?
Some of 513 Marina Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Marina Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
513 Marina Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Marina Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 513 Marina Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suisun City.
Does 513 Marina Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 513 Marina Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 513 Marina Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Marina Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Marina Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 513 Marina Boulevard has a pool.
Does 513 Marina Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 513 Marina Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Marina Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Marina Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Marina Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Marina Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
