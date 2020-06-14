1691 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1691 Sulphur Spring Rd. St Helena Ca 94574 - Beautifully refinished Ranch style home among the vines. Stunning view on the desirable west side of St Helena, you will find this spectacular vintage four bedroom & two bath home.

The living room has amazing views of the vines, brick wood burning fireplace and luxury vinyl tile. The dining area has sliding doors to the back yard adjacent to the kitchen with new granite counter tops and new appliances. The family room has two hidden desks with a large bay window.

Three large bedrooms and master suite with updated master and hall bath. Two car garage and washer and dryer off the kitchen.

Furnace FAU

Whole House Fan

Washer & Dryer included



Tenants pay for all utilities

1 year lease

Small dog or cat on approval



Rent $3400

Deposit $3400

App fee $40

Apply online at

www.rentnapavalley.com



Contact Julie for showing at

707-967-8401



Rent Napa Valley

