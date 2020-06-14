1691 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Amenities
1691 Sulphur Spring Rd. St Helena Ca 94574 - Beautifully refinished Ranch style home among the vines. Stunning view on the desirable west side of St Helena, you will find this spectacular vintage four bedroom & two bath home.
The living room has amazing views of the vines, brick wood burning fireplace and luxury vinyl tile. The dining area has sliding doors to the back yard adjacent to the kitchen with new granite counter tops and new appliances. The family room has two hidden desks with a large bay window.
Three large bedrooms and master suite with updated master and hall bath. Two car garage and washer and dryer off the kitchen.
Furnace FAU
Whole House Fan
Washer & Dryer included
Tenants pay for all utilities
1 year lease
Small dog or cat on approval
Rent $3400
Deposit $3400
App fee $40
Apply online at
www.rentnapavalley.com
Contact Julie for showing at
707-967-8401
Rent Napa Valley
CalBre #01317582
(RLNE4693636)