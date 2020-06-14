All apartments in St. Helena
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1691 Sulphur Springs Rd.

1691 Sulphur Springs Ave · No Longer Available
St. Helena
Location

1691 Sulphur Springs Ave, St. Helena, CA 94574

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
1691 Sulphur Spring Rd. St Helena Ca 94574 - Beautifully refinished Ranch style home among the vines. Stunning view on the desirable west side of St Helena, you will find this spectacular vintage four bedroom & two bath home.
The living room has amazing views of the vines, brick wood burning fireplace and luxury vinyl tile. The dining area has sliding doors to the back yard adjacent to the kitchen with new granite counter tops and new appliances. The family room has two hidden desks with a large bay window.
Three large bedrooms and master suite with updated master and hall bath. Two car garage and washer and dryer off the kitchen.
Furnace FAU
Whole House Fan
Washer & Dryer included

Tenants pay for all utilities
1 year lease
Small dog or cat on approval

Rent $3400
Deposit $3400
App fee $40
Apply online at
www.rentnapavalley.com

Contact Julie for showing at
707-967-8401

Rent Napa Valley
CalBre #01317582

(RLNE4693636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have any available units?
1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Helena, CA.
What amenities does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have?
Some of 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have a pool?
No, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1691 Sulphur Springs Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
