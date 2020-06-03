All apartments in St. Helena
1145 Oak Avenue

1145 Oak Avenue · (707) 879-1711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1145 Oak Avenue, St. Helena, CA 94574

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2x1 Cute 2 story condo near Main Street in St Helena available soon! NEW CARPET!!! Air conditioning!

This updated condo has a spacious layout with living room, kitchen, laundry room, and half bath all downstairs; both bedrooms and full bath upstairs with great natural lighting. Close to great food and several different restaurants in downtown St. Helena, walking distance to the grocery store and other shops downtown for convenience.

Apply today before this condo is gone-

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantâx80x99s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RealPropertySelect.com or call (707) 879-1711. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Oak Avenue have any available units?
1145 Oak Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1145 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1145 Oak Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Oak Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Helena.
Does 1145 Oak Avenue offer parking?
No, 1145 Oak Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1145 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1145 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 Oak Avenue has units with air conditioning.
