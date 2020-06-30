Amenities

3433 Sweetwater Springs Blvd Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Remodeled House w/Yard **Available 12/1/2019** - Perfect home for entertaining! Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath 1 story home with custom pool with waterfall and spa will be available December 1, 2019.



-Central location; near freeway access, shopping and schools

-New custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous custom counters, Stainless Steel appliances

-Vaulted beam ceilings

-Plenty of driveway and yard parking for RV, ATV's etc, with side gate access

-Full size washer & dryer

-2 Pets upon approval. Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.

-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.

1 year lease. Rent $2,995. Deposit $3,000 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



3433 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., Spring Valley 91978

**Available 12/1/2019**

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



