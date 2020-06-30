All apartments in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, CA
3433 Sweetwater Springs Blvd
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

3433 Sweetwater Springs Blvd

3433 Sweetwater Springs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3433 Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, Spring Valley, CA 91978
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3433 Sweetwater Springs Blvd Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Remodeled House w/Yard **Available 12/1/2019** - Perfect home for entertaining! Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath 1 story home with custom pool with waterfall and spa will be available December 1, 2019.

-Central location; near freeway access, shopping and schools
-New custom kitchen cabinets, gorgeous custom counters, Stainless Steel appliances
-Vaulted beam ceilings
-Plenty of driveway and yard parking for RV, ATV's etc, with side gate access
-Full size washer & dryer
-2 Pets upon approval. Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required.
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $2,995. Deposit $3,000 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

3433 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., Spring Valley 91978
**Available 12/1/2019**
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5183502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

