/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
266 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
10 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley
2207 Kings View Circle
2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1104 sqft
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
La Presa
1545 Sweetwater Lane
1545 Sweetwater Lane, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1134 sqft
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic View, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
La Presa
1629 Maria Ave
1629 Maria Avenue, La Presa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2371 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with a view - Property Id: 74215 Beautiful, fully renovated, 4 bedroom / 3 bath house with amazing views to the Ocean, Downtown Sand Diego, Coronado and Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy central A/C and heat, a nice patio and plenty
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
41 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
College West
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,834
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Marline Avenue
1467 Marline Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1250 sqft
1467 Marline Avenue Available 07/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Yard! - Located near Freeway 8.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College West
5430 Baja Dr
5430 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house walk to SDSU. Upgraded Kitchen with Newer cabinets & Granite counter tops. 2x Fridge, New Gas Stove now installed, washer Dryer and Microwave Included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College West
5744 Mary Lane Dr
5744 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1764 sqft
Re-renting for Students who are not coming to San Diego due to COVID I need to re-rent it for them!!! This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
College East
5227 E Falls View Dr
5227 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
5 bedroom 3 baths remodeled house steps away from SDSU campus. Remodeled with Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Includes Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.
Similar Pages
Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Valley 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Accessible ApartmentsSpring Valley Apartments with BalconySpring Valley Apartments with Balcony
Spring Valley Apartments with GarageSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpring Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpring Valley Apartments with ParkingSpring Valley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA