Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23 AM
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated February 7 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13016 OJAI RD
13016 Ojai Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE!! 2000sf HOME IN APPLE VALLEY - READY FOR ALMOST IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SPACE INSIDE AND OUT, THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17439 Orange Street
17439 Orange Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1411 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE FOR LEASE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS WITH SOLAR TUBES, ATTACH 2 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, KITCHEN , CENTRAL AC & FORCE HEATING, LAUNDRY HOOK UPS,COVERED PATIO, LARGE BACK YARD,PLENTY ROOM FOR RV.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
16465 Green Tree Blvd. #48
16465 Green Tree Boulevard, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1468 sqft
Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths - Green Tree Condo- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Single Story, Attached 2 Car Garage with Laundry Hookups, End unit Large Living Room with Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen with skylights, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets and

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West City
16463 Solvang Avenue
16463 Solvang Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1100 sq. ft., 2 Car Garage, Large Fenced Yard, Covered Patio, Central A/C & Heat - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1100 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley Lake

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Spring Valley Lake, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Valley Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

