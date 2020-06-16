12970 Rain Shadow Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room. Formal living, dining area, and fireplace in family room. Convenient laundry room upstairs by bedrooms. Balcony off master bedroom overlooking large backyard with grass, trees, and shrubs!



Basic HOA and gardener service included in rent!



** APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.VIPPROPERTYINC.COM **



**Note - no SVL box included, tenant will have to get P.O. Box from a different post office/Mailing center.**



