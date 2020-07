14634 Via Pointe Del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

A WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME....2 STORY 1856 SQ. FT. HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF VALLEY VIEW TERRACE. AMENITIES INCLUDE: FRESHLEY PAINTED INTERIOR, 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT, CARPET IN TWO BEDROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET, JETTED SOAKING TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORING IN THE ENTRY, LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, STAIRS AND MASTER BEDROOM,

FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR THESE COLD RAINY NIGHTS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE FLOORING, AND OPENS TO SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM.