South Whittier, CA
14119 Mulberry Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

14119 Mulberry Dr

14119 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14119 Mulberry Drive, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
1 and 2 bedrooms apartments in Whittier Ca - Property Id: 193187

At Kona Palm Apartments in Whittier, you will find a great place to live. This community can be found at 14119 Mulberry Dr in Whittier. The leasing staff is ready for you to come by for a tour. A wide variety of apartment and community amenities are available to residents. Some of these include: a decorate landscaping which we have edible plants, fruits and vegetables for our tenants. BBQ/Picnic area, Our units are upgraded, new stove, new microwave, new flooring, laundry facilities and carports. Our schools and grocery stores are less than a mile away.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14119 Mulberry Dr have any available units?
14119 Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 14119 Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 14119 Mulberry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14119 Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14119 Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14119 Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14119 Mulberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14119 Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14119 Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 14119 Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14119 Mulberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14119 Mulberry Dr have a pool?
No, 14119 Mulberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14119 Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 14119 Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14119 Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14119 Mulberry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14119 Mulberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14119 Mulberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
