Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed carport recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

1 and 2 bedrooms apartments in Whittier Ca - Property Id: 193187



At Kona Palm Apartments in Whittier, you will find a great place to live. This community can be found at 14119 Mulberry Dr in Whittier. The leasing staff is ready for you to come by for a tour. A wide variety of apartment and community amenities are available to residents. Some of these include: a decorate landscaping which we have edible plants, fruits and vegetables for our tenants. BBQ/Picnic area, Our units are upgraded, new stove, new microwave, new flooring, laundry facilities and carports. Our schools and grocery stores are less than a mile away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193187

Property Id 193187



(RLNE5444086)