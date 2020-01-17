Amenities
1 and 2 bedrooms apartments in Whittier Ca - Property Id: 193187
At Kona Palm Apartments in Whittier, you will find a great place to live. This community can be found at 14119 Mulberry Dr in Whittier. The leasing staff is ready for you to come by for a tour. A wide variety of apartment and community amenities are available to residents. Some of these include: a decorate landscaping which we have edible plants, fruits and vegetables for our tenants. BBQ/Picnic area, Our units are upgraded, new stove, new microwave, new flooring, laundry facilities and carports. Our schools and grocery stores are less than a mile away.
