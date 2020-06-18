Amenities

11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking. Great layout with hardwood floors in the living room with carpet in the bedrooms. A very Large kitchen area. Good size yard with patio cover for entertaining. Also included is a tankless water heater, a Water softener, and water filtration system. This home includes a washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove/oven. Close to shopping and schools. 1 year lease. Pets are allowed. Pet Deposit required and monthly pet fee. Please ask for details.



Schools:



La Colima Elementary

Granada Middle School

California High School



To see the property please call 714-694-5987 and speak with Shaddi



To Apply please go to our website: www.apmlease.com



(RLNE5807058)