South Whittier, CA
11159 Corley Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

11159 Corley Drive

11159 Corley Drive
Location

11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking. Great layout with hardwood floors in the living room with carpet in the bedrooms. A very Large kitchen area. Good size yard with patio cover for entertaining. Also included is a tankless water heater, a Water softener, and water filtration system. This home includes a washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove/oven. Close to shopping and schools. 1 year lease. Pets are allowed. Pet Deposit required and monthly pet fee. Please ask for details.

Schools:

La Colima Elementary
Granada Middle School
California High School

To see the property please call 714-694-5987 and speak with Shaddi

To Apply please go to our website: www.apmlease.com

(RLNE5807058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

