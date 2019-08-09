557 S Frankfurt Avenue

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom large bedrooms single-family house located at great location near corner of Nogales and Valley Blvd, minutes to the freeway, 99 Ranch Market, restaurants, shopping, theaters, close to schools, very well maintained and well kept, very clean, new windows and sliding door, new copper piping throughout the whole house, new air/heating unit, new air ducting in attic, new dishwasher, alarm system, back yard with countless varieties of fruit trees. Make this your new home today! No pets, No smoking and good credit and proof of income and employment required. Please call Justin Cheng (626) 715-6976 for application and viewing arrangement. Landlord pays for gardening.