18878 Elizondo Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful single story home has everything you look for. Located in a nice, quiet, and safe neighborhood of West Covina, the house offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, approximately 1,260 square feet with open floor plan, bright and airy with natural light throughout. Newer flooring in all bedrooms, LED recess lighting, central AC & heater, 200 amps electrical panel, and newer paints throughout the house. Master bedroom comes with 2 closets and it's own private bathroom. Living room with a cozy fireplace. Open kitchen complete with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Large sliding door lead toward the back patio and backyard to enjoy many fruit trees or BBQ area on side the side yard. 2 attached car garage with a wide driveway for additional parking. Excellent location, close to 99 Ranch Market, Hong Kong Plaza, High School, Restaurants, Park, and easy access to 10, 57, and 60 Freeway. Look no further and enjoy living in this beautiful home.