Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

18834 Renault Street

18834 Renault Street · No Longer Available
Location

18834 Renault Street, South San Jose Hills, CA 91744
South San Jose Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New paint on the wall and front door, Brand new sprinkler system, Brand new lawn, newer flooring and ducting, upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Central AC and heating. Total 1272 sqft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Attached two car garage. Both living room and kitchen have direct access to back yard! Great back yard view! Location location location! Located at the best neighborhood in La Puente. Walk to Nogales High School. Close to West Covina and Walnut. Asian grocery stores Ranch 99 Market, restaurants, shopping mall nearby. Gated front yard, long driveway. Very safe neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18834 Renault Street have any available units?
18834 Renault Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South San Jose Hills, CA.
Is 18834 Renault Street currently offering any rent specials?
18834 Renault Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18834 Renault Street pet-friendly?
No, 18834 Renault Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Jose Hills.
Does 18834 Renault Street offer parking?
Yes, 18834 Renault Street offers parking.
Does 18834 Renault Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18834 Renault Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18834 Renault Street have a pool?
No, 18834 Renault Street does not have a pool.
Does 18834 Renault Street have accessible units?
No, 18834 Renault Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18834 Renault Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18834 Renault Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18834 Renault Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18834 Renault Street has units with air conditioning.
