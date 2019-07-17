18834 Renault Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Brand New paint on the wall and front door, Brand new sprinkler system, Brand new lawn, newer flooring and ducting, upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Central AC and heating. Total 1272 sqft, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Attached two car garage. Both living room and kitchen have direct access to back yard! Great back yard view! Location location location! Located at the best neighborhood in La Puente. Walk to Nogales High School. Close to West Covina and Walnut. Asian grocery stores Ranch 99 Market, restaurants, shopping mall nearby. Gated front yard, long driveway. Very safe neighborhood