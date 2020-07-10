129 Apartments for rent in Belmont, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,534
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Country Club
2626 Monte Cresta Drive
2626 Monte Cresta Drive, Belmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2260 sqft
2626 Monte Cresta Drive Available 07/15/20 Bright and spacious home in the hills of Belmont - 2626 Monte Cresta Drive Belmont This 3 level 4 bedroom home is situated in the Belmont Hills with easy access to CA 92 and Highway 280.
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
13 Units Available
Neighborhood 8
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,958
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
6 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
43 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,678
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Western Hills
2005 Parrott Drive
2005 Parrott Drive, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
1650 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal Springs Village - UTILITIES INCLUDED!!- OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (June 25) from 4:30 to 5 pm - PRICE REDUCED!!! OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (June 25) from 4:30 to 5 pm Spacious 3-BD Townhouse near Crystal

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Cordes
1432 San Carlos AVE 5
1432 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1191 sqft
Small complex with only 6 residences in the heart of downtown San Carlos. Move in immediately! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car gated parking.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,967
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
30 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,682
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
29 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,602
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
16 Units Available
Beresford Park
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
11 Units Available
Shoreview
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,384
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,266
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.

July 2020 Belmont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Belmont Rent Report. Belmont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Belmont rents decline sharply over the past month

Belmont rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belmont stand at $2,847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,577 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Belmont's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Belmont throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents decreased 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Belmont

    Rent growth in Belmont has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Belmont is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Belmont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,577 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Belmont remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Belmont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Belmont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

