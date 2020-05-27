2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in one of the most desirable areas in Monrovia. It features an open floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces. A large Master Bedroom and two other good sized Bedrooms. Separate laundry area. Central AC. This is the back house with its separate gate and entrance from Peck Rd. It has separate mailing address and meters. Attached 1-car Garage. Two cars can park on the driveway side by side. Landscaping will be completed by 4/25. Move in ready. Available now.