Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2

2315 South Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2315 South Primrose Avenue, South Monrovia Island, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in one of the most desirable areas in Monrovia. It features an open floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces. A large Master Bedroom and two other good sized Bedrooms. Separate laundry area. Central AC. This is the back house with its separate gate and entrance from Peck Rd. It has separate mailing address and meters. Attached 1-car Garage. Two cars can park on the driveway side by side. Landscaping will be completed by 4/25. Move in ready. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Monrovia Island, CA.
Is 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Monrovia Island.
Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2315 S Primrose Avenue 1/2 has units with air conditioning.

