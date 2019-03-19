All apartments in South Gate
9726 Dorothy Avenue

9726 Dorothy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9726 Dorothy Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming Home in a prime area of South Gate! Newly painted inside. Bedrooms are carpeted, tiled floors in bathrooms and in the kitchen, living room & dining area. Enter through the beautifully ornate front door & walk down the main hallway that leads you to the master suite with its own full bathroom & nearly a wall-to-wall closet. For those who enjoy the culinary experience, the kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Plenty of new cabinetry w/elegantly new granite counter tops. Also enjoy the spacious dining area adjacent to the kitchen with plenty of light entering the area to enjoy a quiet meal. Washer & dryer area w/hook ups at the rear section of the home. 2 car garage w/adjoining spacious permitted bonus room-355 SF- w/new laminate wood flooring & chimney. Could be used as an office, playroom... near schools, recreational parks, public transportation and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 Dorothy Avenue have any available units?
9726 Dorothy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 9726 Dorothy Avenue have?
Some of 9726 Dorothy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 Dorothy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9726 Dorothy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 Dorothy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9726 Dorothy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 9726 Dorothy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9726 Dorothy Avenue offers parking.
Does 9726 Dorothy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9726 Dorothy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 Dorothy Avenue have a pool?
No, 9726 Dorothy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9726 Dorothy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9726 Dorothy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 Dorothy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9726 Dorothy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
