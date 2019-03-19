9726 Dorothy Avenue

Amenities

Charming Home in a prime area of South Gate! Newly painted inside. Bedrooms are carpeted, tiled floors in bathrooms and in the kitchen, living room & dining area. Enter through the beautifully ornate front door & walk down the main hallway that leads you to the master suite with its own full bathroom & nearly a wall-to-wall closet. For those who enjoy the culinary experience, the kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Plenty of new cabinetry w/elegantly new granite counter tops. Also enjoy the spacious dining area adjacent to the kitchen with plenty of light entering the area to enjoy a quiet meal. Washer & dryer area w/hook ups at the rear section of the home. 2 car garage w/adjoining spacious permitted bonus room-355 SF- w/new laminate wood flooring & chimney. Could be used as an office, playroom... near schools, recreational parks, public transportation and freeways.