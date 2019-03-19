Rent Calculator
Home
/
South Gate, CA
/
8972 San Juan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8972 San Juan Avenue
8972 San Juan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8972 San Juan Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
8972 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Gate, CA
.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
South Gate Rent Report
.
Is 8972 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8972 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8972 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Gate
.
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8972 San Juan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8972 San Juan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
