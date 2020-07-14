All apartments in Silver Lakes
27466 Outrigger Lane.
27466 Outrigger Lane

27466 Outrigger Lane · (760) 780-8047
Location

27466 Outrigger Lane, Silver Lakes, CA 92342

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2081 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Across from water and fishing spot. Open floor plan concept for living space. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Split floor plan for bedrooms. Cathedral ceilings, Granite Counters. Laundry in house. A/C + Swamp Cooler. Fenced yard. Pet friendly. Garage accommodates 2 cars and golf cart space. Property owner pays HOA fees. Tenant pays one time $50 for ID cards. Tenant pays for gardener. Very clean home with great floor plan. Move in: first months rent ($1700) and 2x ($3,400) rent for security deposit. Total move in $5,100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

