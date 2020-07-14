27466 Outrigger Lane.

Amenities
Across from water and fishing spot. Open floor plan concept for living space. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Split floor plan for bedrooms. Cathedral ceilings, Granite Counters. Laundry in house. A/C + Swamp Cooler. Fenced yard. Pet friendly. Garage accommodates 2 cars and golf cart space. Property owner pays HOA fees. Tenant pays one time $50 for ID cards. Tenant pays for gardener. Very clean home with great floor plan. Move in: first months rent ($1700) and 2x ($3,400) rent for security deposit. Total move in $5,100.