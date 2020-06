Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS-ON THE GOLF COURSE. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN featuring very spacious living area and dining room....eating area in kitchen.The living room is huge and could have an office or close off area for a fourth bed room. 3/4 bath down stairs and large family room with fireplace....large master bedroom with fireplace and a great view of the golf course. front bedroom has a view of the lake. Huge back yard over looking the golf course and fountain.upgrades include new bath room in master bed room, paint and new carpet installed down stairs.