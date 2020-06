Amenities

Single Level 4bd 2 ba 2,226sf built in 2005. Comes with Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Fenced yard is pet friendly. If your fur baby is accepted by owner, Add $50 per month per pet to the monthly lease, and $300 per pet to the security deposit. Provide picture of pet. Over sized 2 car garage is aprox 546sf. Owner pays the HOA dues and passes amenity rights to tenant. Tenant pays $50 to SLA HOA for ID cards. NO SHOWINGS BEFORE THURSDAY May 28, 2020. Thank you