14365 Nautical Lane
14365 Nautical Lane

14365 Nautical Lane · (760) 780-8047
Location

14365 Nautical Lane, Silver Lakes, CA 92342

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2389 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location. Water & mountain views from living room, kitchen and master. 10' ceilings and stylish luxury: Stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with a convenient culinary prep island offering granite counter seating. Owner pays both HOA fees ($374 value). Come enjoy all Silver Lakes has to offer, including 27 hole golf course, 2 lakes, tennis, swimming, fishing, etc. Tenant pays $50 to transfer ID cards for enjoyment of all amenities, including golf privileges. Sorry, no pets or smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14365 Nautical Lane have any available units?
14365 Nautical Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14365 Nautical Lane have?
Some of 14365 Nautical Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14365 Nautical Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14365 Nautical Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14365 Nautical Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14365 Nautical Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Lakes.
Does 14365 Nautical Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14365 Nautical Lane does offer parking.
Does 14365 Nautical Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14365 Nautical Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14365 Nautical Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14365 Nautical Lane has a pool.
Does 14365 Nautical Lane have accessible units?
No, 14365 Nautical Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14365 Nautical Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14365 Nautical Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14365 Nautical Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14365 Nautical Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
