14365 Nautical Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

WATER-FRONT, BEAUTIFUL, ELEGANT, ....This Luxury 2 story Condominium offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, 2,389sf of roomy living, private courtyard, private patio and terrific water location. Water & mountain views from living room, kitchen and master. 10' ceilings and stylish luxury: Stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with a convenient culinary prep island offering granite counter seating. Owner pays both HOA fees ($374 value). Come enjoy all Silver Lakes has to offer, including 27 hole golf course, 2 lakes, tennis, swimming, fishing, etc. Tenant pays $50 to transfer ID cards for enjoyment of all amenities, including golf privileges. Sorry, no pets or smoking