2341 Promontory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Built in 2001, this 2880 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath exemplary house is nestled in the Signal Hill gated community of "Promontory Estates". Formal front living room, tiled floors throughout, formal dining area, expansive kitchen with lots of oak cabinets, center island, gas stovetop, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave and canned lights. Enjoy the cityscape while cooking in the kitchen or sitting by the gas fireplace in the family room. The view is even more spectacular from the expansive Master bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor. The master bathroom features a separate tub and shower, double sinks and two large walk-in closets. There are three additional bedrooms located on the second floor. One bedroom has a private bathroom and the other two bedrooms share a bathroom between them with separate entrances. This house is a true Gem of Signal Hill! Rent: $5000. Security Deposit: $5000.Available Now. One year lease preferred.No smoking, Small pet negotiable.