All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 2341 Promontory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
2341 Promontory Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2341 Promontory Drive

2341 Promontory Drive · (562) 599-9509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2341 Promontory Drive, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Built in 2001, this 2880 sq ft, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath exemplary house is nestled in the Signal Hill gated community of "Promontory Estates". Formal front living room, tiled floors throughout, formal dining area, expansive kitchen with lots of oak cabinets, center island, gas stovetop, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave and canned lights. Enjoy the cityscape while cooking in the kitchen or sitting by the gas fireplace in the family room. The view is even more spectacular from the expansive Master bedroom and balcony on the 2nd floor. The master bathroom features a separate tub and shower, double sinks and two large walk-in closets. There are three additional bedrooms located on the second floor. One bedroom has a private bathroom and the other two bedrooms share a bathroom between them with separate entrances. This house is a true Gem of Signal Hill! Rent: $5000. Security Deposit: $5000.Available Now. One year lease preferred.No smoking, Small pet negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Promontory Drive have any available units?
2341 Promontory Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2341 Promontory Drive have?
Some of 2341 Promontory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Promontory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Promontory Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Promontory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Promontory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Promontory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2341 Promontory Drive does offer parking.
Does 2341 Promontory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Promontory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Promontory Drive have a pool?
No, 2341 Promontory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Promontory Drive have accessible units?
No, 2341 Promontory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Promontory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Promontory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2341 Promontory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2341 Promontory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2341 Promontory Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 1 BedroomsSignal Hill 2 Bedrooms
Signal Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSignal Hill Apartments with Garage
Signal Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Walnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity