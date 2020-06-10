2110 Gaviota Ave E

Amenities
2110 Gaviota - Newly Renovated - Large 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 281826
**Text David for showings: 310-569-22 five six**
*Ask for an application, do not fill out the one from this website.
*We have other units available nearby!
Fully Renovated 2 bedroom - Large Unit
Utilities included: Water, Trash, & Sewer.
Everything is New: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, stainless steel appliances.
*In Unit Washer/Dryer Laundry Hookups!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281826
Property Id 281826
(RLNE5783613)