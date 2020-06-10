All apartments in Signal Hill
Find more places like 2110 Gaviota Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
2110 Gaviota Ave E
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2110 Gaviota Ave E

2110 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Signal Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2110 Gaviota Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2110 Gaviota - Newly Renovated - Large 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 281826

**Text David for showings: 310-569-22 five six**
*Ask for an application, do not fill out the one from this website.
*We have other units available nearby!

Fully Renovated 2 bedroom - Large Unit

Utilities included: Water, Trash, & Sewer.
Everything is New: Flooring, paint, doors, bathroom, toilet, tub, tile, counter tops in kitchen & bathroom, windows, stainless steel appliances.
*In Unit Washer/Dryer Laundry Hookups!

**Text David for showings: 310-569-22 five six**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281826
Property Id 281826

(RLNE5783613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have any available units?
2110 Gaviota Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have?
Some of 2110 Gaviota Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Gaviota Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Gaviota Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Gaviota Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Gaviota Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E offer parking?
No, 2110 Gaviota Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Gaviota Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have a pool?
No, 2110 Gaviota Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2110 Gaviota Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Gaviota Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Gaviota Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Gaviota Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Signal Hill 1 BedroomsSignal Hill 2 Bedrooms
Signal Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSignal Hill Apartments with Garage
Signal Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Walnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles