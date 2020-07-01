2101 E 21st Street

Amenities

This beautifully updated end unit condo is in a highly sought-after complex in Signal Hill. Enter to a spacious open plan living room with a cozy fireplace and direct access to the lush patio area, perfect for morning coffee or quiet leisure time. The kitchen is large and has plenty of granite counter space for food preparation and an abundance of storage with stainless steel appliances. The washer and dryer in the laundry cabinet just off the kitchen are included.

This condo features 2 extremely large bedrooms with newly installed carpet and can accommodate all your furniture needs. The master suite boasts 2 closets including a walk-in custom built closet and balcony access. The 2 bathrooms were both recently remodeled.

Highlights to this condo are dimmer recessed lighting throughout, central AC, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area, working fireplace, storage closet on patio.

This serene complex includes a newly resurfaced pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, and is close to parks perfect for summer concerts, walking trails, freeways, shopping, and just 2 miles from the beach. The building is secured, and the unit is located near the elevator.