Signal Hill, CA
2101 E 21st Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2101 E 21st Street

2101 East 21st Street · (562) 818-2417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautifully updated end unit condo is in a highly sought-after complex in Signal Hill. Enter to a spacious open plan living room with a cozy fireplace and direct access to the lush patio area, perfect for morning coffee or quiet leisure time. The kitchen is large and has plenty of granite counter space for food preparation and an abundance of storage with stainless steel appliances. The washer and dryer in the laundry cabinet just off the kitchen are included.
This condo features 2 extremely large bedrooms with newly installed carpet and can accommodate all your furniture needs. The master suite boasts 2 closets including a walk-in custom built closet and balcony access. The 2 bathrooms were both recently remodeled.
Highlights to this condo are dimmer recessed lighting throughout, central AC, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area, working fireplace, storage closet on patio.
This serene complex includes a newly resurfaced pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, and is close to parks perfect for summer concerts, walking trails, freeways, shopping, and just 2 miles from the beach. The building is secured, and the unit is located near the elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 E 21st Street have any available units?
2101 E 21st Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 E 21st Street have?
Some of 2101 E 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 E 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 E 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 E 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2101 E 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 2101 E 21st Street offer parking?
No, 2101 E 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2101 E 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 E 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 E 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 2101 E 21st Street has a pool.
Does 2101 E 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 E 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 E 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 E 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 E 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2101 E 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
