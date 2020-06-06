All apartments in Signal Hill
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1999 Temple Ave. Unit H

1999 Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1999 Temple Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Tri-level Townhouse with Garden Patio in Signal Hill! - Now Leasing a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath tri-level townhouse that is a must see as they rarely come to market in this community. Features include: Large light and bright living room complete with a fireplace tile flooring, high ceilings and French doors that lead to a garden patio. There is a large formal dining area that has a long breakfast bar and opens to a spacious kitchen that comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and refrigerator. There is a balcony off the kitchen, great for a summer BBQ or morning coffee and a guest bathroom on the main floor. The top floor features a huge master suite that opens to a private balcony deck overlooking the community and partial city views. The en-suite bathroom features 2 vanity sinks and separate shower and bathtub and 3 large wardrobe closets. The 2 remaining bedrooms are also very nicely sized and share large hallway bathroom. The attached 2 car garage features a remote garage opener, added storage shelves, and washer/dryer hook ups.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Claudia at (562) 519-2524, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5817756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have any available units?
1999 Temple Ave. Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have?
Some of 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
1999 Temple Ave. Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H offers parking.
Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have a pool?
No, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H does not have a pool.
Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have accessible units?
No, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H has units with dishwashers.
Does 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1999 Temple Ave. Unit H has units with air conditioning.

