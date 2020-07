Amenities

Super clean four plex back unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 1 Car garage in the desirable Signal Hill. New paint, new floor, new window blinds and new tub. The upgraded unit is on above 3 separate garages accessed off alley. Coin operated common laundry room shared by other 2 units. Located on a nice residential tree-lined street with easy access to freeway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.