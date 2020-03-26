1865 Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A great little condo for renters looking to be central to downtown Long Beach, 2nd Street and freeways. Condo has 3 rooms and 2 bathrooms with a great floorplan that feels spacious and cozy. There is a 2 car detached garage for additional storage and parking. Gated complex with only 9 total units which helps reduce the noise and keep the atmosphere quiet and friendly. Included in unit is stackable laundry, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Property freshly painted and possible to include partially furnished, ready for the new renters to call this place home!