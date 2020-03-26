All apartments in Signal Hill
Signal Hill, CA
1865 Stanley Avenue
1865 Stanley Avenue

1865 Stanley Avenue
Location

1865 Stanley Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Southeast Signal Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great little condo for renters looking to be central to downtown Long Beach, 2nd Street and freeways. Condo has 3 rooms and 2 bathrooms with a great floorplan that feels spacious and cozy. There is a 2 car detached garage for additional storage and parking. Gated complex with only 9 total units which helps reduce the noise and keep the atmosphere quiet and friendly. Included in unit is stackable laundry, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Property freshly painted and possible to include partially furnished, ready for the new renters to call this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Stanley Avenue have any available units?
1865 Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1865 Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 1865 Stanley Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Hill.
Does 1865 Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1865 Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1865 Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1865 Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 Stanley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 Stanley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 Stanley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
